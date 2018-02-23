From KO Archives: Noisy scenes in Assembly

Congress MLA Mehbooba Mufti opposed the BJP’s demand of army deployment and declaring the area as disturbed.
Jammu—Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here today witnessed noisy scenes over the issue of handing over of troubled Udhampur Rajouri belt to army following killings of 20 Hindus by militants in these area on intervening night of February 19 and 20.
As the house assembled after the conclusion of the joint ad¬dress of the State governor for obituary references “Rajouri Udhampur massacres”, opposition leader and BJP MLA Lai Shiv Charan asked the State government to hand over the hill-Udhampur-Rajouri belt to army authorities.
Congress MLA Mehbooba Mufti opposed the BJP’s demand of army deployment and declaring the area as disturbed.
Mufti said a political solution instead of military solution was need of the hour and the BJP-led central government and the National Conference government in the State had failed to ensure security to the people.
On this BJP MLA’s including Ashok Khajuria, stood up and tried to stop Mufti’s condolence speech.
‘They raised allegation against the Congress for eruption of militancy in the State, while Congress MLA’s stood up and had verbal duels with BJP MLA’s.
The situation was brought to normal after the intervention by speaker Abdul Ahad Vakil.
Condemning the killing of 20 innocent Hindus, State chief minister Farooq Abdullah said despite our prime minister peace initiative, Pakistan had been harping two strings. “On one side, they are ready to talk peace and ready to welcome our PM but on other side they fire rockets at us”, he said.
Meanwhile, Government today vowed to effectively stamp out militancy from the State which was speedily moving towards restoration of peace and normalcy.
Addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council on the opening day of the budget session, State Governor Girish Chandra Saxena said “our adversary is not silent or has not abandoned his desperate efforts at destabilization of the State and the country.
“On the contrary, being fully conscious of these nefarious designs, our security forces are more vigilant and continue to achieve commendable successes in their anti-terrorist operations”, he said.
This was possible due to the all-out efforts of the State police and security forces jointly and invaluable cooperation of the people of the State, he said.
