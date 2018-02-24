From KO Archives: NC activist among 12 killed

Srinagar—A ruling National Conference halqa president, seven separat¬ist militants and four civilians were killed in continued incidents of violence across the state of Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, reports said.

Four persons, including two militants - both believed to be foreign¬ers were killed during a fire fight that erupted minutes after security forces assisting Special Operations Group (SOG) of Kashmir Police sealed Sawari village in Rajouri district.

A police press release said that the SOG personnel assisted by the security forces conducted search operations at Sawari are, where they were fired upon by the militants. In the ensu­ing encounter four persons, including two foreign militants were killed, as per the police statement.

Police did not divulge the identity of slain civilians and mil­itants. Two AK rifles, one grenade launcher, four magazines, one wireless set and Pakistani currency worth rupees 150 were recovered later from the encounter site.

Three more militants were killed in the same district since last evening in gun-battles with the security forces and SOG.

Reports said an encounter between the security forces and the militants erupted near Hagoon Post area in Rajouri district last evening that left a militant dead. One AK rifle with five magazines and one wireless set were recovered by the security forces during the searches that followed the encounter.

In another encounter at Sabzi Darhal in Rajouri district two more militants were killed overnight in a fire fight with the security forces, a police press release said. It did not men­tion whether any arms and ammunition were recovered on the slain militants.

Unidentified gunmen in the wee hours today barged into the house of one Abdul Razak Bhat at Bonakote, Bandipora and shot him dead. His son, Mumtaz Ahmad Bhat also sustained injuries in the shoot-out. Razak Bhat was ruling National Con­ference’s Halqa President

The speaker Legislative Assembly, Abdul Ahad Vakil and Ghulam Rasool Naaz, MLA Bandipore have condemned the killing. They urged the govern¬ment to provide ex-gratia re­lief and other assistance to the bereaved family.

A boy was killed and two others injured

when an abandoned explosive device they found at Sowpora Bala, in Pulwama district was hurled by them into a fire, which exploded with a bang: The three were identified as Mohammad Ashraf Teli, Shakir Ahmad Dar and Irshad Ahmad Dar.

The three found the explosive device abandoned, after which they set fire to some dry grass and tossed the device into it, which exploded injuring all the three. They were shifted to hospital, where Irshad Ah¬mad Dar succumbed to his in­juries.Unidentified gunmen shot dead two persons, Kaka Ram and Beena Devi at Nowshee-Channa in Udhampur district overnight. Police has started investigating the master.

Police said a militant was, meanwhile, killed in a gun-fight with the personnel of SOG and security forces at Mir-Danter, Anantnag today. He was identified as Abass Malik alias Ben­gali Independent version of the shoot-out could not be ascer­tained.

Unidentified gunmen shot and wounded one Tahir Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rahim Mir of Haba-Kadal near Saraf Kadal. He was im¬mediately hospitalised. Police said from the place of occurrence 14 rounds of ammunition, one grenade and one antenna.

(KASHMIR OBSERVER, 24 February, 1999)