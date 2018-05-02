Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership on Tuesday condemned the killing of three youths by armed gunmen in Baramulla district of north Kashmir and demanded a probe by the United Nations into the incident.

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik expressed concern and condemnation over the killing of three youth from old town Baramulla. “Time and again people are killed in such a manner and no one knows who kills them as the killers remain unidentified gunmen. While the state authorities conveniently blame armed youth the militant organisation in fact condemn the killings and many time blame state agencies. In the process the culprits never get identified. JRL said it is a matter of serious concern and needs to be investigated appealing the UN to take note of this and set up an impartial inquiry into these killings.”

JRL also reiterated that any killing on grounds of political or party affiliations was inhuman and un-Islamic and unacceptable to people and leadership of Kashmir.

Unknown gunmen had yesterday struck at the Old Baramulla town and gunned down three men, in their early 20s, the police said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed complicity of LeT in the case. One Pakistan-based and two local militants of old town Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case. Police has started investigation into the matter," the police spokesman added.

Hundreds Attend Funerals

Hundreds of people on Tuesday participated in funeral prayers of the three youths who were killed by unknown assailants at Khanpora in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last evening.

Reports reaching here said that hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers of the trio— Asif Ahmed Shiekh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Asgar killed late last evening at Iqbal Market of Khanpora area.

The funeral was held at their native place in old town area of Baramulla and emotional scenes were witnessed.

Police blamed militants for killing the three persons even as militants including Hizbul Mujahideen also distanced from the killings.

Hizb’s also “strongly condemned the killing of three civilians by gunmen.”

Violence Ought To Be Put To An End: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the killing of three youth at Baramulla on Monday evening by unknown assailants.

In a statement issued here by the state’s information department, the Chief Minister said she was pained to see young boys getting killed in an unending cycle of violence which she reiterated ought to be put to an end.

Mehbooba Mufti has extended sympathies to bereaved families of the slain youth.