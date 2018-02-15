Killing of local soldiers:Rasheed asks news channels to stop misleading Indian masses

''Kashmiris never supported violence and it was always thrusted upon them and they were very often pushed to a position where some took to violence as a means to make their voice on Kashmiri issue heard."
Kupwara—Cautioning New Delhi not to use killings of local kashmiri army men, killed in Sujwan attack, for Political gains, AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed Wednesday said that New Delhi must own the moral responsibility of all these killings for the reason, a vested section there wants to keep game of death and destruction alive.
Addressing two gatherings in the native villages of Habib Ullah Qureishi and Muhammad Ashraf at Haihama and Maidanpora Lolab respectively, Er. Rasheed rejected the propaganda being carried out by a section of National Media while trying to give the notion that participation in the funerals of soldiers reflects a change in mindset of Kashmiris.
“Rasheed said, ''Kashmiris never supported violence and it was always thrusted upon them and they were very often pushed to a position where some took to violence as a means to make their voice on Kashmiri issue heard. Whosoever gets killed Kashmiris as human beings and Muslims feel the pain. It is again the Indian National Media which has been shameful in projecting the killings of local Kashmiri armymen in a way that would create confusion within Kashmiri society and give the incident a communal colour. Even if the soldiers would have been Non-Kashmiris the inner feelings of majority of Kashmiris would have been almost the same. It is the real spirit of Kashmiriyat and the religious obligations to offer and participate in the last rites of the soldiers unlike the security agencies who have been so brutal that they bury the dead bodies of slain militants at unknown places even without offering their last rites properly. As such interpreting participation of locals in the funerals of soldiers is the worst kind of stupidity. "
Er. Rasheed as per a statement while, speaking on the gatherings in presence of the family members of the deceased soldiers took a pledge from the masses that they will continue their struggle for Right to Self Determination through peaceful means.
He also asked Indian Media not to forget that in the native village of Habib Ullah Qureishi, the slain soldier around two hundred fifty families have been forced to migrate by the security forces in 1990's and nobody speaks a word over their sufferings.
Rasheed ridiculed those wrapping the dead bodies in tri-colours and other flags and said that such acts don't give relief to the families of victims as without resolving Kashmir issue the dirty game of death and destruction will never come to an end. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.