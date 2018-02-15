Killing of local soldiers:Rasheed asks news channels to stop misleading Indian masses

Kupwara—Cautioning New Delhi not to use killings of local kashmiri army men, killed in Su­jwan attack, for Political gains, AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed Wednesday said that New Delhi must own the moral responsibility of all these kill­ings for the reason, a vested sec­tion there wants to keep game of death and destruction alive.

Addressing two gatherings in the native villages of Habib Ullah Qureishi and Muhammad Ashraf at Haihama and Maidanpora Lo­lab respectively, Er. Rasheed re­jected the propaganda being car­ried out by a section of National Media while trying to give the notion that participation in the fu­nerals of soldiers reflects a change in mindset of Kashmiris.

“Rasheed said, ''Kashmiris never supported violence and it was always thrusted upon them and they were very often pushed to a position where some took to violence as a means to make their voice on Kashmiri issue heard. Whosoever gets killed Kashmiris as human beings and Muslims feel the pain. It is again the Indian National Media which has been shameful in projecting the kill­ings of local Kashmiri armymen in a way that would create con­fusion within Kashmiri society and give the incident a communal colour. Even if the soldiers would have been Non-Kashmiris the in­ner feelings of majority of Kash­miris would have been almost the same. It is the real spirit of Kash­miriyat and the religious obliga­tions to offer and participate in the last rites of the soldiers unlike the security agencies who have been so brutal that they bury the dead bodies of slain militants at unknown places even without of­fering their last rites properly. As such interpreting participation of locals in the funerals of soldiers is the worst kind of stupidity. "

Er. Rasheed as per a statement while, speaking on the gatherings in presence of the family mem­bers of the deceased soldiers took a pledge from the masses that they will continue their struggle for Right to Self Determination through peaceful means.

He also asked Indian Media not to forget that in the native vil­lage of Habib Ullah Qureishi, the slain soldier around two hundred fifty families have been forced to migrate by the security forces in 1990's and nobody speaks a word over their sufferings.

Rasheed ridiculed those wrap­ping the dead bodies in tri-colours and other flags and said that such acts don't give relief to the fami­lies of victims as without resolv­ing Kashmir issue the dirty game of death and destruction will nev­er come to an end. (CNS)