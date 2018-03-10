Kid slips to death in Khansahab

Budgam—A kid here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district slipped to death when he was walking along a canal this afternoon.

Police sources said that 3 years old male baby at Ari­gam Khansahab was walking along a canal locally known as ‘Navkul’ when he slipped and fell into the canal. The flow of water swept him away. Locals after retrieving his body took him to Sub District Hospital Khansahab where doctors de­clared him brought dead.

Police identified the slain kid as Abdul Muntakhib Shah son of Bashir Ahmed of Aari­gam Khansahab.

“We have registered a case and investigation set into mo­tion,” said a police official. (CNS)