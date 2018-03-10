Kid slips to death in Khansahab

The slain kid has been identified as Abdul Muntakhib Shah son of Bashir Ahmed of Aarigam Khansahab.
Budgam—A kid here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district slipped to death when he was walking along a canal this afternoon.
Police sources said that 3 years old male baby at Arigam Khansahab was walking along a canal locally known as ‘Navkul’ when he slipped and fell into the canal. The flow of water swept him away. Locals after retrieving his body took him to Sub District Hospital Khansahab where doctors declared him brought dead.
“We have registered a case and investigation set into motion,” said a police official. (CNS)
