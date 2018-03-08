Khurshid Shah Posted RTO Kashmir

As per an order issued here, the government also ordered transfers with immediate effect of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (KAS), Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag, and posted him as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Government appointed Khurshid Ahmad Shah (KAS), additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, as Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
It also asked Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, to hold the additional charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag, till further orders.
