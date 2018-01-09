KEG Flays FIR Against Reporter

"The action by UIDAI is an attack on freedom of press and thus should be condemned by one and all."
Srinagar—Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has strongly condemned the registration of FIR against a reporter of The Tribune by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
In a statement issued here today, a spokesman of KEG said that the action by UIDAI is an attack on freedom of press and thus should be condemned by one and all.
Describing the action as uncalled for , the spokesman said that instead of trying to plug the loopholes exposed by the reporter Rachna Khaira, UIDAI is trying to shoot the messenger.
