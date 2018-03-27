KEG Delegation Visits Family Of Late Maqbool Sahil

The delegation members handed over an amount of Rs Five lakh to the family. The amount was handed over by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to KEG for passing it on to the bereaved family.
Srinagar—A delegation of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) visited the residence of late Maqbool Sahil in Adhal Kokernag on Sunday. The delegation met all his family members and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.
The delegation while paying rich tributes to the late writer, poet and Journalist Maqbool Sahil, interacted with all the family members comprising his wife, five sons and a girl child. Besides, his old aged mother and a physically challenged brother, who were all dependent on late Sahil.
While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the delegation members assured the family that the entire media fraternity shares the agony of Maqbool Sahil's death and that they stand by the family in this hour of grief.
The delegation members later handed over an amount of Rs Five lakh to the family. The amount was handed over by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to KEG for passing it on to the bereaved family.
In addition the delegation also provided an amount of Rupees two Lakh to the family on behalf of KEG.
Notably, KEG had earlier announced to pay Rupees two lakh to the family of late Sahil.
