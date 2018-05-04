Kathua Rape And Murder: ‘Nothing Wrong In Demanding CBI Inquiry’

He alleged that media misquoted him with regard to Kathua rape incident. “I didn’t say it is a minor issue. I said those involved in heinous crime should be punished,” he said.
Jammu—Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Thursday said that there was nothing wrong if some people are demanding CBI inquiry into Kathua rape and murder case. “It’s good if people are demanding CBI Inquiry into Kathua rape and murder incident. They should demand CBI inquiry. The matter is in Supreme Court now that will take the future course of action,” Gupta was quoted as having said by news agency CNS.
He alleged that media misquoted him with regard to Kathua rape incident. “I didn’t say it is a minor issue. I said those involved in heinous crime should be punished,” he said.
Responding to a question, Kavinder Gupta said that he will not apologize for his comments. “BJP is a disciplined party which sought resignations from Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga who participated in a rally,” he said but defended the participation of Rajiv Jasrotia, Chader Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh for participating in a pro-rape rally.
“They are elected representatives of people and can attend any rally on the request of people,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister said that Jammu Kashmir is a sensitive state. “Some politicians from Congress party want to create disruptive atmosphere in Jammu like Kashmir.” (CNS)
