Kathua rape and murder: Gupta’s Statement ‘Sick’, says JRL 

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership on Tuesday condemned the “outrageous and inhuman” statement of deputy Chief Minister and BJP senior leader Kavinder Gupta over gruesome rape and murder of 8-year-old child from Kathua, saying it reflects “sick communal mindset and value structure of the proud RSS man “. Gupta, who soon after taking oath as minister in Mehbooba Mufti-led government, had called Kathua rape and murder as a “small matter.”

In a statement issued here, the JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik

“Inducting another organizer of the pro-rapist rallies Ravinder Jasrotia into the government clearly shows that BJP does not believe in deviating from its politics of polarisation and appeasement of certain communities for votes, even on a basic human issue like this, which is not surprising,” the JRL said, adding, “It just reinforces the fact of how helpless the local collaborators, the PDP are and how shameless they can be to stay on for the sake of chair. It also indicates how much justice can be expected for (the girl) from a system run by such people.”