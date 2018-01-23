Kathua Murder Roils House Again

Srinagar—The murder of a minor nomad girl in the Kathua district continued to roil the state assembly on Monday also as members castigated the government for the use of force against protesting Bakarwals and the arrest of a social activist who was leading the demonstrations.

The social activist, Talib Hussain, a lawyer by profession, had been picked up by the police on Sunday night when hundreds of demonstrators were lighting candles on the Kathua highway in memory of the 8-year-old victim, Asifa Banu, who was found dead near her native village Rassana in Hiranagar on January 17 after being missing for a week.

A relative of the victim said that the police had charged at the demonstration and used force, including tear gas shelling, to disperse it when they were lighting candles in a peaceful protest.

At least one person had to be shifted to hospital for treatment for injuries received due to the police action, according to reports from the district.

The police, however, said that it had taken action only after the protestors had blocked traffic on the highway for four hours and started pelting stones.

It said that Talib Hussain had created a law-and-order problem, and four policemen had been injured in crowd violence.

Giving a statement in the Legislative Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, A R Veeri said that on January 21, people had gathered at the residence of Mohammad Yousuf for condolences and Fateh Khawani on the 4th day of the death of the deceased minor girl Asifa.

“At about 1600 hurs, a mob of 200-250 protestors led by one Talib Hussain and one Nazakat Khattana carrying Lathis iron Rods, etc. blocked NHW at Charm Morian Tehsil Hiranagar.”

He said SSP Kathua along with Additional SP Kathua, SDM Hiranagar, Dy SP Hqrs Kathua and SDPO Border, Chadwal immediately rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating “mob.”

“The protestors were briefed about the status of the police investigation and further course of action in the case of the minor deceased girl. The SDM Hiranagar also tried to persuade the protesters to open the Highway but they remained adamant and demanded the presence of the Deputy Commissioner Kathua at the spot and assured to open the road after DCs arrival," the Minister said. He said however despite the arrival of the Deputy Commissioner Kathua on the spot, they continued the blockade of highway.

“Thereafter, suddenly some miscreants within the mob started stone pelting and attacked the officers present on spot with sticks/ iron rods, etc. they were carrying. Due to this action of the protestors, 4 Police personnel got injured and one civilian has also been injured in the incident,” Veeri said adding subsequently, the “mob was dispersed using mild lathi charge and movement of traffic commenced at about 2030 hours”.

MLA Khan Sahib Hakeem Muhammad Yasin, threatened to disrupt the proceedings unless Talib Hussain was released forthwith.

“He was not pelting stones, nor had he picked up a gun. He was merely seeking justice for the innocent victim,” he said.

“Being a highly-qualified person, Talib Hussain had not been involved in any anti-national activity, and reports of a PSA dossier being prepared against him will only worsen the situation,” he said.

Earlier, MLA Pahalgam, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo had raised the issue as soon as the House began its session, and was supported by other members Vikar Rasool, Hakeem Yaseen, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Alam Choudhary and MLA Amin Bhat.

Terming the lawyer’s arrest as “unfortunate”, Kaloo sought the attention of the Speaker and all other members present in the house towards the issue.

Reacting to the question, the minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Javid Mustafa Mir said, “We will get the details and will inform the House regarding his arrest.”

Another legislator GM Saroori said that Talib Hussain had “committed no sin” as he being a Gujjar leader had the right to raise issues pertaining his community.

“This is nothing but pressure tactics of the government to silence the voice of those seeking justice,” he said.

“I will approach the Supreme Court to seek justice for the minor girl if the government fails.”

The police also came in for severe criticism for its lack of concern when the victim’s family had approached it with a complaint about her disappearance nearly two weeks ago.

The girl’s murder has been rocking the assembly since the day after the dead body was found on Jan 17, and members on Monday questioned the police for rounding up only one suspect.

The police has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder and said that it has arrested one 15-year-old boy who, according to it, had confessed to having killed the girl.

His identity has not been disclosed due to the restrictions imposed by the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police has said.

Members asked how a minor alone could have carried the dead body to a hiding place after committing the murder.

Opposition members said that the police was trying to save others who had helped the accused minor, and was trying to hush the matter up.