Kathua Girl's ‘Rape’-N-Murder: Protests Rock House,Opposition Questions Police ‘Complexity’

Jammu—The Assembly was on Saturday rocked with protests by the Opposition over the killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, prompting the government to order suspension of a police officer.

The minor girl, Asifa Bano, found dead in the forests near her native village Rasana in Hiranagar on Wednesday, had been missing since January 10 when she had taken some horses for watering in the neighbourhood.

The legislators of opposition NC and Congress including Shamima Firdous, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mian Altaf, Altaf Kaloo, Vikar Rasol, Abdul Majeed Larmi and Usman Majeed staged massive protest inside the assembly, demanding strict action against those responsible for “rape and murder” of 8-year old girl namely Asifa at Rasana area of Hiranagar in Kathua district.

The opposition members questioned silence by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and also pointed fingers at police investigation. “It has been four days but Chief Minister, despite being a woman has not spoken a single word on it,” Shamima Firdous, NC MLA from Habba Kadal constituency said.

“The screams and cries of the girl were heard by neighbors. Why was such a delay by police,” Shamima and other Opposition members said.

BJP MLA Kathua Rajiv Jasrotia criticised the Opposition, leading to vociferous protests by the NC and Congress members who demanded a direction from the Chair to the government to suspend the police officers for their failure to trace the girl before her murder.

"The government should immediately put under suspension the police officers concerned keeping in mind the seriousness of the crime to restore the confidence of the people," senior NC legislator Ali Mohammad Sagar said amid calls from other members who warned that they would not allow the House to function till justice is done to the girl.

The government has already order a magisterial probe into the incident and said it will inform the House about its findings.

A special investigation team (SIT) of police in the case apprehended the teenage boy for her murder and said the accused strangulated the victim after she resisted his attempt to rape her in captivity.

"We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the brutal abduction and killing of the girl.

We will inform the House about the findings of the inquiry and nobody will be spared," Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri said amid uproar in the house.

Veeri made the statement after the opposition repeatedly trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans such as : "we want justice and hang the culprit".

Amid the protests, Relief and rehabilitation minister Javaid Mustafa Mir intervened, saying: "We are very much concerned as we too have daughters. There will be no compromise and justice will be done."

As the opposition continued their protests, Veeri announced suspension of Station House Officer of the concerned police station till further inquiry, leading restoration of the order in the house. (with PTI inputs )