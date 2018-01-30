Kathua Girl’s Murder: Parents meet CM for early justice

Asifa Bano had gone missing on January 10 and her body was found on January 17 near her native village Rassana in Hiranagar, Kathua.
Jammu—The parents of eight-year-old Asifa Bano, who was allegedly ‘raped’ and murdered in Kathua, met the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here, on Monday.
Asifa Bano had gone missing on January 10 and her body was found on January 17 near her native village Rassana in Hiranagar, Kathua.
The parents sought an expeditious probe into the killing of their daughter and bringing the culprits to justice, an official spokesman said.
“The Chief Minister assured them that the Government has already constituted a Special Investigating Team to probe the case and in the meantime the case has also been handed over to Crime Branch for further investigations,” the official spokesman said.
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali was present on the occasion.
The local police said that it has arrested one minor, and that he had confessed to having committed the crime.
The arrest came over a week after the girl’s family reported her disappearance to the Hiranagar police, prompting vehement protests by the opposition in the assembly, accusing the police of hushing up the case. They repeatedly demand stern action against those involved in what they insisted that the girl was ‘raped’ and later murdered.
One Station House Officer (SHO) has been placed under suspension following public outcry against the approach of the police.
The police also said that some unscrupulous elements were updating wrong information on social media networks with malicious intent.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.