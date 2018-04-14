Kashmiris Will Push Back Their Tormentors Soon: Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran—Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei Saturday said he was hopeful that the people of Kashmir will push back their oppressors by their resistance soon.

Addressing a gathering of top government officials and ambassadors of Muslim countries who called on him on the anniversary of the appointment of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to prophethood (Eid al-Mab’ath), here on Saturday Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the attack on Syria launched by the United States, Britain and France, and asserted: This morning’s attack on Syria is a crime. I firmly declare that the U.S. president, the president of France, and the Prime Minister of Britain have committed a major crime. They will gain no benefit; just as they did not while in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, over the past years, committing the same criminal acts.

The leader reminded the Iranian officials of the U.S.A’s manipulation of other countries and their failed plot, stating: “Using the Saudis’ and their allies’ money, they could create these vile creatures that would attack the nations of Iraq and Syria. However, the resistance against the US and its agents could save these two countries: the outcome will be the same in the future.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further elaborated on U.S.A.’s failure in the Middle East, warning them that failure would occur again if they tried to invade the region. He said, “Just a few days ago, the US president announced that they’ve spent seven trillion in Western Asia—or the Middle-East as he called it—and they [U.S.] gained no profit. He is right: they didn’t gain a thing. The US must know, from now on, no matter how much they spend or how much they endeavour, they will gain nothing from this region!”

He added: “In different regions of the world, Muslims are under intense pressure: they [USA] support and help the oppressors of Muslims. They are indifferent toward the troubles and pains inflicted on Muslim nations. USA also supported the cruel dictator Saddam [Hussain]. Thousands of people from Iran and Iraq were killed or injured by the chemical weapons used by Saddam. They [USA] are not always against chemical weapons [as they claim]: however, they get involved due to their own arrogant aims, with the excuse of countering dictatorship; nevertheless, they operate as one international dictator.

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted: “We should be aware in face of these events and vigilant: Muslim nations, countries, governments should gain experience. They want to damage the Islamic Ummah. Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan are not the only targets: the main target is the presence of Islam in this region; they want to damage this. Islamic countries must understand this; Islamic governments should not act in favor of the goals of the US and some other invasive Western countries.”

At the Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the withdrawal of arrogance and oppressors from the world due to resistance is a divine tradition and I hope that the nations of Iraq, Syria , Afghanistan , The oppressed nation of Palestine, Myanmar and the people of Kashmir will push their enemies back with the help of resistance in the near future.”