Kashmiri student detained in Bhopal after misleading tweet from pseudo patriot

Srinagar—Bhopal Police have arrested a Kashmiri stu­dent who was part of the tour sponsored by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) Srinagar. After de­tention the student has been sent to judicial while the au­thorities here in SKUAST have brought the issue into the notice of Chief Minister Meh­booba Mufti and Kashmir Po­lice Chief Munir Ahmed Khan.

SKUAST sources said that a group of 24 B.Tech students, in­cluding 17 females had gone to Bhopal, Maharashtra and Hary­ana for 3 months training course.

“After completing their train­ing course, on January 31, these students boarded a train from Bhopal to Delhi. In their AC Coach vide number 12155, a lo­cal woman first questioned them why in such a large number Kashmiris are travelling in the train. The woman clicked a pho­tograph of their five kg gas cyl­inder which they were carrying. The woman tweeted that photo­graph with a caption: ‘Dozens of Kashmiris carrying a bomb in Delhi-bound Bhopal train,” said some students’ part of the tour.

They said that Railway au­thorities let them off after advis­ing them not to carry gas cylin­ders next time in the train, but as soon as the train reached Vidi­sha Railway Station, the cops from Habib Gunj Police Station directed them to alight from the train, and: “we all were paraded and photographed. The cops after questioning, detained one of our fellow student and lodged him at Habibgunj Police Station,” the aggrieved students said and identified the detained student as Muhammad Idress of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The aggrieved students said that after approaching police station they came to know that Idrees has been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

“We were harassed and abused. The locals as well as po­lice labeled us terrorists,” said the students adding that pseudo nationalist woman who tweeted the photograph with misleading caption abused them even in front of the police and other locals.

Back in SKUAST, the authori­ties have expressed anguish over the incident. When contacted, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Profes­sor Nazir Ahmed told news agen­cy CNS that the incident has sent shock waves among the students as well staffers. “We have already dispatched a four-member team including HoD, Students Welfare Officer and a senior scientist to Bhopal Madhya Pradesh that will raise this issue with Ministry for Home Affairs as well as Union Ag­riculture Ministry. We have even brought the issue into the notice of Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and ADGP who is serving as IGP Kashmir as well,” he said. (CNS)