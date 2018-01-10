Kashmiri Journalist Bags NPPA Award

This award values media professionals that have had a key role helping others. In this edition the jury awarded his decision to put down the camera while covering a protest to help an injured schoolgirl.
Srinagar: Kashmiri photojournalist Dar Yasin working with American news agency, Associated Press (AP) has bagged the prestigious NPPA Humanitarian Award.
Every year, the NPPA honors those who have supported the organization, assisted visual journalism and visual journalists, or have contributed to our profession.
Photojournalist Dar Yasin earlier this year bagged the prestigious Atlanta Photojournalism seminar award and his picture from Kashmir made it to top ten photographs of 2017.
Dar is a decorated photo-journalist whose clicks earlier have also brought him many laurels.
He has been covered Kashmir, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and other parts of India for AP.
