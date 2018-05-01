Kashmiri businessman missing on way back from Delhi

Srinagar—A 35-year-old businessman from Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has gone missing from Jammu on April 27. He was re­turning from Delhi.

The family of missing per­son Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, son of Mohammad Ramzan Yatoo, a resident of Chanderhama Pattan told GNS that they have not been able to contact him since April 27. They said Gh­ulam Hassan was on the way back to Kashmir from Delhi.

According to local reports, Hassan was a fruit grower and had gone to Delhi on April 24 to collect account details regard­ing a dealer of Delhi, however, after returning, he has not reached home yet.

J&K Police, when contacted, told GNS, “We have been in­formed about the missing busi­nessman, however, the con­cerned police station in Delhi wherefrom he has gone miss­ing will register an FIR.” (GNS)