Kashmiri businessman missing on way back from Delhi

The family of missing person Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, son of Mohammad Ramzan Yatoo, a resident of Chanderhama Pattan said that they have not been able to contact him since April 27. They said Ghulam Hassan was on the way back to Kashmir from Delhi.
The family of missing person Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, son of Mohammad Ramzan Yatoo, a resident of Chanderhama Pattan told GNS that they have not been able to contact him since April 27. They said Ghulam Hassan was on the way back to Kashmir from Delhi.
According to local reports, Hassan was a fruit grower and had gone to Delhi on April 24 to collect account details regarding a dealer of Delhi, however, after returning, he has not reached home yet.
J&K Police, when contacted, told GNS, “We have been informed about the missing businessman, however, the concerned police station in Delhi wherefrom he has gone missing will register an FIR.” (GNS)
