Kashmir Turned Into Slaughterhouse: JRL

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership on Thursday while lamenting at state authorities for unleashing a reign of terror and un-proportionate and unjustified use of lethal weapons against innocent civilians, said that state authorities have turned the whole valley into a “slaughterhouse”.

In a joint statement comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Dr Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, the JRL termed the killing of teenager student Omar Kumar as most unfortunate and deplorable. “We are deeply grieved over the killings of un-blossomed flowers,” the JRL said in a statement issued after a joint consultation meeting among the leaders. The meeting was held at Geelani’s residence at Hyderpora in which leaders deliberated upon the recent appalling situations in state, spokesman said.

JRL also announced that they will hold a press conference at Ahadoos Hotel on May 05.

“We are facing unbridled and arrogant power. We will never forget sacrifices rendered by martyrs. we are duty bound to carry their mission till its logical conclusion. We will never surrender and will pursue the mission of martyrs, despite terror unleashed by brutal authorities. Resistance leadership won’t allow any body to deceive nation and bargain against the sacrifices of martyrs,” they added.