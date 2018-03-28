Kashmir purely political, human issue: Mirwaiz

Srinagar—A meeting of Hur­riyat Conference (M) Executive Council was held at its headquar­ters chaired by chairman Mir­waiz Umar Farooq during which discussions were held on the pres­ent political situation in Kashmir and the organizational issues.

A statement said the meeting “strongly de­nounced the ongoing repression across the Kashmir including villages in the name of CASO un­der which people irrespective of their age are harassed, detained and tortured while as property worth lakhs is vandalized”.

The meeting said that Kash­mir is purely a political and human issue and every effort to muzzle or crush the genuine struggle of the peoples is destined to fail. The meeting said that the issue has to be resolved through a sustained dialogue with the ac­tive participation of India, Paki­stan and the people of Kashmir.

It said the lakhs of forces pres­ent in Kashmir are enjoying im­punity under the black laws like AFSPA under which heinous crimes and unabated human rights violations are being com­mitted by the men in uniform as they are aware they won’t be held accountable in any way.

“The people of Kashmir have been facing a wave of repression and atrocities and the hands of government forces and time have come the people of Kash­mir will resist it with full deter­mination,” it said.

The meeting expressed seri­ous concern over the plight of hundreds of Kashmiri prison­ers lodged in various jails in and outside the state, including those “illegally” arrested by the NIA and lodged in Tihar jail which include Shabir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmed Fantosh, Ayaz Ak­bar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nayeeem Ahmad Khan, busi­nessman Zahoor Watali and oth­ers are meted with ill-treatment and are denied proper medical aid and legal access.

They said that majority of the prisoners serving detention are already suffering from multiple ailments and denying them the medical aid would endanger their lives.

The meeting termed the mili­tary approach adopted by New Delhi towards Kashmir as un­fortunate stating that the leader­ship at the Delhi wants to crush the genuine public sentiment in Kashmir through its military might as could be gauged by the policy GoI follows in Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed ways to make the Hurriyat Con­ference more vibrant and active on social and political fronts and certain important decisions were taken in this regard.