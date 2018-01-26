Kashmir Not A Law And Order Problem: Geelani

Srinagar—Chairman of his faction of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani on Friday "denounced" Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her statement, saying Kashmir was not a law and order problem and nor it can be resolved through military might.

Referring to her statement, Geelani in a statement said that ‘dispute’ related to Jammu and Kashmir was a long-standing one in international forums and world community has agreed to decide its political destiny through right to self-determination.

“India forcibility seized Kashmir in 1947 with its military might and we suffered heavily since that day, and we continue to suffer,” Geelani said and asked Mehbooba not to tag Kashmir issue with “law and order problem.”

While blaming Indian forces for “mayhem and prevailing horrendous situations,” Geelani said: “we are peace loving nation, however it is impossible unless the issue is resolved as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Referring to prevailing situations, Geelani said that people are facing bullets, pellets, being killed since past 70 years and “as such are more in need of peace.”

The octogenarian leader said that unless “unethical and unconstitutional occupation comes to an end and unless India concedes to the just and realistic demands of the people of Kashmir, both India and Pakistan particularly Kashmiri will continue to bleed and peace will be a distant dream for everybody living here.”

“They have let lose the reign of terror and turned the state into a big jail while referring to Indian republican day celebrations,” said Geelani and added that Indian and local mainstream leaders were trying to create graveyard silence and pushing people to wall.

“Their rhetoric for peace is mere fraud and deceit to hoodwink international community,” said Geelani while referring to statement of Mehbooba. He said resistance leaders are being "caged, denied political space, hundreds languishing since decades and even lodged in Tihar jail against “fake charges.”

“We will never succumb to pressure and will pursue or mission of freedom till we achieve it,” Geelani added.