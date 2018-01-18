Kashmir Militancy Claim 185 Security Men In 3 Years

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday disclosed that 185 security personnel have been killed in militancy violence in Kashmir in last three years.

In a written reply to a question by BJP's Ramesh Arora, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Legislative Council in Jammu, the winter capital of the State, that 185 security personnel have been killed in militancy-related violence in Kashmir in last three years, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

“78 security personnel were killed in militancy violence in Valley in 2017, 74 in 2016 and 33 in 2016,” the newspaper quoted Mehbooba as saying.

According to the government data, 30 policemen and Special Police Officer (SPOs), and 48 army, CRPF, BSF and SSB men died in militant violence in 2017.

“In 2016, 16 policemen and SPOs, and 58 army, CRPF, BSF and SSB men were killed in militancy-related violence in Kashmir while 10 police and SPOs and 23 army, CRPF and BSF men were killed in militancy violence in 2015,” it disclosed.

According to defence sources, the report said, at least 19 soldiers and 4 BSF men were also killed last year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in J&K.

The State government further disclosed that J&K Police has raised two Police Memorials one each at Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar and another at Rail Head Complex Jammu in memory of the slain policemen, police officials and SPOs and other security personnel.

The government further disclosed that Rs 52 lakh compensation was paid to families of slain policemen and Rs 17.50 lakhs to SPOs killed in anti-militancy operations.

“Rs 15 lakhs is given as special welfare relief from Contributory Welfare Fund, Rs 20 lakhs as exgratia relief by the State government, Rs 7 lakhs as additional ex gratia relief by Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Rs 10 lakhs under Janta Insurance by Oriental Insurance Company to the slain policemen,” it stated.

The government disclosed that families of slain SPOs are being Rs 2.50 as special welfare relief from Contributory Welfare Fund, Rs 5 lakhs as exgratia relief by J&K government and Rs 10 lakhs under Janta Insurance by Oriental Insurance Company

The government further stated that families of security personnel killed in the State are being paid Rs 5 lakh as exgratia relief by J&K government.