From Kashmir To Kathua, There’s ‘Despair’: Omar

Srinagar—Leader of opposition and former National Conference Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said there was atmosphere of “helplessness” in Jammu and Kashmir even as demanded “high-level special investigation team” into twin ‘FIRs’ registered into killing of civilians by army in Shopian district.

“There is no day when we do not hear killing of a civilian, militant or brave security force personnel.

From Shopian to Kathua, there is atmosphere of helplessness, remorse and nothing else,” he said.

“It will be my humble request to you to constitute high- level special investigation team (SIT) to probe both the FIRs (in Shopian incident). Please give orders to set up a high- level SIT and leave it to them to investigate. Otherwise what will an ordinary officer do," Omar said in Assembly.

Omar said the Chief Minister’s commitment and assurance to take the FIR to its logical conclusion was without confidence, as no action had been taken on the FIR registered by the J&K Police so far.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Omar asked why no action had been taken in previous FIRs registered against the forces.

“You have assured the people of the state that FIR will be taken to conclusion. It is good. But till now, there has been no action on FIRs (registered against forces in the past),”Omar according to GNS said.

He referred to the requests of the State to the Centre from time to time with regard to permission for prosecution of errant Security Forces personnel in cases related to human rights violations in the State.

He said 47 requests out of 50 have been rejected in the past though during his tenure as Chief Minister, justice was done in the Machil fake encounter in terms of a court martial of the guilty and arrest of a BSF Officer in a case of killing in Brein, Nishat. “The process has now been reversed (in Machil).” He said three cases are still pending for disposal with the Centre.

When Mehbooba Mufti was in Oppositing, Omar said that she would repeatedly say that measures taken the then government were nothing peace through force.

“As Chief Minister, I tried to control the situation in 2010. See presently restrictions and curfews. Locking of Jamia masjid, restrictions in downtown Srinagar have become routine now. Even Eid prayers were not allowed by the government and this has happened for the first time,” he said. “Now electronic curfew has been a norm. If something happens, internet is blocked. By blocking internet, I think there is more loss than gain.” “

“While the recent killing of three civilians in Shopian has shocked the people, the brutal murder of a minor girl in Kathua is no less shocking. It is highly unfortunate that the medical report of the unfortunate girl is still not available despite the assurance of justice to the parents of the murdered child. No wonder why people have lost faith in the investigations ordered by this Government,” he said.

“In this grim security scenario, the Government has been talking about holding Pancahayt Elections and my party colleagues will present their view point in the all party meeting convened by the Chief Minister but I want to express serious apprehensions about the security of the voters as well as the candidate who participate in the proposed democratic exercise”.

In this context, Omar referred to “unfortunate incident” in his constituency last April during by-elections to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat when a voter had been tied to the bonnet of an Army jeep after casting his vote and was subsequently paraded through nine villages in a brazen expression of lawlessness and barbarism.

“It is ironic that the present dispensation did not implement the order of its own State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with regard to compensation to the human-shield victim citing that if such a recommendation was acceded to it would amount to acknowledging the wrong doing of the Army”, he said, adding, “In the process the young man suffered and continues to suffer mentally and psychologically. He was neither owned up by the Hurriyat Conference because he had cast his vote nor could he get justice from the Government for exercising his democratic right. What could be more tragic?”

He asked Mehbooba Mufti to advise her counterparts in New Delhi not to take decisions for the state from there and to consult the state leadership

“The decisions with regard to state of affairs of Jammu and Kashmir are being announced by individuals other than those in the Government,” Omar said and hoped that the Chief Minister would take note of this “habitual impropriety and ensure the sanctity of the State’s institutions in upheld.” In this regard he referred to certain decisions regarding the State being announced by the Special Representative of New Delhi or the Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

On withdrawing of cases against first time offenders in cases of stone-pelting, Omar asked the Government to clarify its decision with regard to cases of second time offenders. “Let us know whether cases are being withdrawn from a specific period or how the Government will arrive at conclusion about second time offenders”, he added.

Commenting to the working of the departments under the Chief Minister, Omar sought the implementation of the cadre review of Jammu and Kashmir Police so that benefits could percolate down to the eligible officers without any further delay. He said no action had been taken on the ground in this regard so far. He sought re-engagement of the disengaged wireless operators and urged the Chief Minister to ensure that bottlenecks in their engagement will be removed at the earliest.

On the recruitment of SPOs, he stressed on the need for complete transparency, especially in view of substantiated complaints about political interference and nepotism and demanded abolishment of the “so-called” political quota system that was robbing meritorious and eligible youth of their rights.

Ex-CM Speaks Faust’s Tale in House

Srinagar: about Faust and ultimately asked PDP led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to introspect over “Faustian bargain”. Faust, he said, was a charlatan who was highly successful yet dissatisfied with his life, which led him to make a pact with the Devil, exchanging his soul for unlimited knowledge and worldly pleasures.

Omar said, the Devil's representative, Mephistopheles, appears. He makes a bargain with Faust: Mephistopheles will serve Faust with his magic powers for a set number of years, but at the end of the term, the Devil will claim Faust's soul, and Faust will be eternally enslaved.

During the term of the bargain, he said, Faust makes use of Mephistopheles in various ways. ...Faust is irrevocably corrupted and believes his sins cannot be forgiven; when the term ends, the Devil carries him off to Hell.

Omar Abdullah in the end asked the PDP to introspect over its Faustian bargain with the powers that be to remain in power and said PDP should realise that bartering its political soul for power was a compromise not only with the remnants of its own dignity but with the honour and interests of the State and its people.