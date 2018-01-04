Kashmir Insolvable Even If Geelani Takes Over As Prime Minister

Jammu—Suggesting the people on both sides on LoC be given right to self determination to stop the bloodshed once for all, MLA Langate and AIP Supremo, Er. Rasheed Wednesday said even Syed Ali Geelani, Salahuddin, Yasin Malik or Masarat Alam were unable to bring peace if given a chance.

“Even if Geelani is made Prime Minister and Syed Salahuddin, Yaseen Malik, Masrat Alam are made his cabinet colleagues, nobody can guarantee peace as the killings will continue despite all efforts unless the root cause of the problem is not addressed,” the firebrand MLA said.

Ridiculing NC for ‘shedding crocodile tears’ over loss of human lives and human rights violations in Kashmir, Rasheed said NC and PDP gave protection to the killers from time to time while diluting cause of Kashmiris.

He asked PDP and NC to stop blaming each other appealing them to know their worth. “If you really believe in addressing aspirations of the people, then tell the Prime Minister Narinder Modi that there is no other option except to resolve the dispute,” he said. “It is futile to blame Mehbooba Mufti or anybody else as in a vicious atmosphere where security forces are honoured through perks, privileges and promotions for killing human beings, no peace can be established and that too when central Government is adamant to suppress the aspirations and sentiments of masses by treating the dispute like a law and order issue”.

As soon as the House began its proceedings, Rasheed raised issue of media gag on employees and other important issues.

Entering into the well of the House, Rasheed asked Mehbooba Mufti to explain if she could tweet in Hindi as well, why could government employees not express their feelings and why should their right to expression be curbed.

When NC members started raising issue of human rights violations in the House, Rasheed confronted and in return the NC members reportedly used foul language against him.

He reminded NC of its ‘dirty’ role and accused both NC and PDP of being like collaborators. He reminded NC members of their role when they were in government and said that their hue and cry is not based on sincerity.