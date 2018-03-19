Kashmir Can be India’s Integral Part If Art 370 Restored: Yechury

Srinagar—CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that Kashmir can be an integral part of India only after the eroded provisions of Article 370 are restored.

He also blamed RSS and BJP for killing Muslims through private "armies" like "Gau Rakhshaks" and "anti-Romeo squads".

"They (BJP-RSS) kill Muslims in the name of 'Gua Raksha' and 'Love Jihad'. And then the killers are being projected like heroes. The RSS-BJP and Modi sarkar decides the choice of one's eating habits, dress code and with whom one has to marry and make friendships. It is a fascist mindset," Yechury said while addressing a gathering at 11th state conference of CPM in Srinagar.

While describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of India, he said, "Kashmir can be an integral part of India only after the eroded provisions of Article 370 are restored. (But) ever since the Modi government took over, Kashmir is being tackled through military means only."

"CPM believes that withdrawing of AFSPA has to start for confidence-building measure," Yechury said.

While lashing out at the Centre's policies, he said, "Modi visited the US five times in last three years and accepted all the conditions of imperialist America. The developed countries, including the US, are facing recession from the last one decade and Modi is being asked to make policies which suit their economic interests."

"When Manmohan Singhji was the PM, 49% of the wealth of the country was in the hands of 1% people. Today 73% of the wealth in the country is the hands of just 1% of people," Yechury said.

On the occasion, CPM's lone legislator in the state Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the BJP government had closed all the doors for Kashmiris.

"When any young Kashmiri boy goes for studies outside the state, he is dragged out of the hostel and mercilessly beaten. A Kashmiri labourer is afraid of going out. Till there is the cancer of RSS and Sangh Parivar, life is hell for minorities, Dalits and Kashmiris," he said.

On RSS chief Mohan Baghwat's recent statement on Kashmir, he said, "We tell Mohan Bhagwat that Kashmiris will prefer to die, but won't be cowed by his threats. We accept that gun is not a solution, but let me make it clear to Baghwat that Kashmiris can't be treated like cattle," he said.