Kashmir bound passengers charged arbitrary fare by transporters

Jammu—Kashmir bound pas­sengers stuck in Jammu due to highway closure are caught in situation of devil and a deep sea, for the public transporters are asking unjustified fare to Srinagar.

Scores of passengers called KNS to complain about the shocking arbitrary fare hike by the Tavera, Tempo, Sumo and other cab operators which run on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

With highway closure having caused many hardships in this week, the cab operators have added to their agony.

"I have to travel to home after a week of being stuck in Jammu, but the cab operators are asking fare of Rs 1500-200. It is quite arbitrary," Nadeem Rasool, a passenger told KNS.

The government, he said, is not tak­ing any measures to regulate the fare amid this trouble.

"The drivers should be taken to task for taking advantage of our trouble. Where is the transport minister and his department," he said.

Minister for Transport Sunil Shar­ma did not respond to repeated calls from KNS.

The passengers sought chief minis­ter's intervention. (KNS)