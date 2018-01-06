Kashmir-Born Former Pak Air Marshal Dies

Khan was born in Kashmir in northern India in January 1921. He joined India’s Air Force in 1940, then moved to Pakistan. Before him, British officers held top military posts in newly independent Pakistan.
Islamabad: Kashmir born Pakistan's former Air Marshal retired Asghar Khan, the first native commander-in-chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), passed away at the age of 96 on Friday morning in country's capital city Islamabad, Media reports said.
Khan was born in Kashmir in northern India in January 1921. He joined India’s Air Force in 1940, then moved to Pakistan. Before him, British officers held top military posts in newly independent Pakistan.
Khan, known for his humble demeanour, left politics in 2012.
Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership expressed condolences over his death.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.