Kashmir-Born Former Pak Air Marshal Dies

Islamabad: Kashmir born Pakistan's former Air Marshal retired Asghar Khan, the first native commander-in-chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), passed away at the age of 96 on Friday morning in country's capital city Islamabad, Media reports said.

Khan was born in Kashmir in northern India in January 1921. He joined India’s Air Force in 1940, then moved to Pakistan. Before him, British officers held top military posts in newly independent Pakistan.

Khan, known for his humble demeanour, left politics in 2012.

Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership expressed condolences over his death.