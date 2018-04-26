KAS officers thank CM for time bound grade promotion

The KAS Association described the sanctioning of the time bound grade promotion as a milestone and a long pending demand of the KAS fraternity.
Srinagar—A delegation of KAS Officers Association Wednesday called on the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to thank her for sanctioning of the time bound grade promotion in favour of KAS cadre.
The KAS Association described the sanctioning of the time bound grade promotion as a milestone and a long pending demand of the KAS fraternity. It believes that the time bound grade promotion will go a long way in addressing the issue of stagnation within the KAS cadre and is a big leap towards restoring the pristine glory of the premier service of the State.
In view of a slew of employee-friendly measures taken by this Government including sanctioning of the 7th pay commission, the Association hopes that this Government will be equally committed and forthcoming in addressing the other long pending issues plaguing this premier service.
The delegation also called on Deputy Chief Minister Dr.Nirmal Singh and host of other ministers to express their gratitude to government.
