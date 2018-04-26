KAS officers thank CM for time bound grade promotion

Srinagar—A delegation of KAS Officers Association Wednesday called on the Chief Minister Meh­booba Mufti to thank her for sanc­tioning of the time bound grade promotion in favour of KAS cadre.

The KAS Association described the sanctioning of the time bound grade promotion as a milestone and a long pending demand of the KAS fraternity. It believes that the time bound grade promotion will go a long way in addressing the is­sue of stagnation within the KAS cadre and is a big leap towards restoring the pristine glory of the premier service of the State.

In view of a slew of employee-friendly measures taken by this Government including sanction­ing of the 7th pay commission, the Association hopes that this Gov­ernment will be equally commit­ted and forthcoming in address­ing the other long pending issues plaguing this premier service.

The delegation also called on Dep­uty Chief Minister Dr.Nirmal Singh and host of other ministers to ex­press their gratitude to government.