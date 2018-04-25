KAS Officers Hail Time-bound Grade Promotion, 7th Pay Panel

Jammu—The KAS Officers Association today expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Ms Mehbooba Mufti, the Finance Minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari,the Council of Ministers for sanctioning release of time-bound grade promotion in favor of the KAS Officers and implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations.

In a statement issued here today, a spokesman of the KAS Association said that the Association also expresses gratitude to the Chief Secretary, Mr B B Vyas, the Finance Secretary, Mr Navin Kumar Choudhary,Commissioner Secretary GAD, Mr Khurshid Ahmad Shah and other officers of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee for their untiring efforts and unwaveringcommitment in this behalf.

“The Association feels that the sanctioning of time bound grade promotion is a milestone,which will go long way towards addressing the problem of stagnation within the KAS cadre and will surely bring about an upsurge in the motivation levels of the KAS officers,” the statement said adding that at this watershed moment, the KAS Association congratulates the entire KAS fraternity for achieving this long, cherished goal and expresses gratitude towards the brethren for reposing their faith in the Association and for standing with it throughout, without which achieving this milestone would not have been possible.

The KAS Association also expressed gratitude to State Government for fulfilling their commitment on implementation of the 7th Pay Commission Recommendations. “The Association deems that these positive gestures from the Government are an assertion that it is sincere in addressing the long pending issues of the employees,” it said. Meanwhile, the office-bearers of KAS Association called on the Minister for Finance & Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari,Minister for Horticulture Syed Basharat Bukhari, Minister for Information Technology,Youth Services & Sports Imran Raza Ansari, the Chief Secretary BB Vyas, Principal Secretary Finance Navin K Chaudhary and Commissioner Secretary GAD, Khurshid Ahmed Shah to personally express gratitude regarding sanctioning of the time-bound running grade in favor of the KAS cadre.

The KAS Association believes that such positive,employee-friendly decisions will boost the morale of the employees who will be more determined to work with renewed zest and commitment towards implementation of the policies and programmes of the Government.