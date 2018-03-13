Kargil leaders voice support for dialogue with Hurriyat

Demand provincial status for Ladakh
Kargil— A joint delegation of religious and political organisations of Kargil district Monday met centre’s interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma who was on a maiden visit to frontier region.
During the course of meetings at Conference Hall Baroo Kargil delegation comprising of the members of various religious bodies and political parties including Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Kargil, Anjuman-e-Sahab Zaman Kargil, Anjuman-e-Sufia Noorbakshia Kargil, BJP, PDP, Indian National Congress (INC) Kargil and National Conference projected a number of demands.
The delegation was led by president Anjuman Jami’at e Ulema-e- Asna Ashariya Kargil, Sheikh Nazirul Mehdi Mohammedi.
After an hour-long meeting with Central team the delegation members briefed media about the memorandum of demands which they submitted to the interlocutor.
Delegation, according to the resolution, unanimously called upon New Delhi to speed up the process of resolution of Kashmir issue through a purposeful dialogue process by involving all stakeholders, including Hurriyat Conference.
They insisted on maintaining the integrity of the state at all costs and demanded grant of provincial status to Ladakh region, construction of alternate highways and motorable roads like the Panikhar-Pahalgam Road, Hanu-Tiakshi Road over Chorbat La besides the opening of Kargil-Skardu and Nubra-Khapulu Roads.
Expressing gratitude to the Government of India for clearing the Zojila Tunnel Project and the inclusion of Kargil under Udaan 2 Scheme, the joint delegation urged for timely allocation of financial resources for early start of work on the tunnel project, early start of air services to the district under Udaan besides steps for expansion and renovation of Kargil Airport.
Other demands raised by the joint delegation included the vacation of Kurbathang Plateau by the Army, construction of hydel project at Suru Valley, establishment of medical college in Ladakh, reservation in admissions to PG and PhD courses at the University level, enhanced employment opportunities to the unemployed youth in Central Services, inclusion of Kargil as an inspirational district by Niti Aayog, construction of Kargil Sarai at Delhi, restoration of the reservation in promotion to ST employees besides other demands.
During the course of meetings, a delegation of Buddhist Community and delegation from the border areas of Kaksar, Badgam, Karkitchu, Latoo and Hardass projected their demands like the provision of ALC certificate to the residents of these areas, allotment of land vacated by Indian Army to the local residents besides special quota to the youth of the area in belt forces.
Delegations from the Bar Association Kargil, Youth Action Committee besides representatives and members of other social, religious and cultural organizations also met the interlocutor and projected their demands.
