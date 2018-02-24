Karbalai Bereaved, Daughter Passes Away

Srinagar: Zainab Banu, daughter of prominent leader and MLA Kargil, Asgar Ali Karbalai, who had suffered severe burn injuries in a cylinder burst on 11th of February, passed away on Friday.

Zainab had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and had been shifted to Mumbai for treatment where she lost the battle for her life Friday morning, family sources said.

Her body was flown to Jammu where the burial took place at Gujjar Nagar graveyard in the evening.

People from all walks of life have expressed grief at her untimely demise and conveyed condolences to Mr Karbalai.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief and conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

Pradesh Congress Committee issued a statement expressing deep shock and grief over the sad and untimely demise of Zaneb Banu.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir and other senior party leaders conveyed heartfelt condolences to party MLA Asgar Karbalai and other family members and relatives.

"The entire rank & file of the party have offered their condolences and conveyed their sympathies with the members of bereaved family", a party statement said.

Socio-politcal body, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) also issued a statement expressing their sympathies with Mr Karbalai.

"An extraordinary meeting was held in Kargil under the chairmanship of Sheikh Muhammad Muhaqiq, in which all rank and file of the IKMT present, conveyed their condolences to Haj Karbalai and other bereaved family members.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Working President Omar Abdullah in a joint statement expressed profound grief over tragic death of the daughter Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

The NC President and the Working President conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Several other NC leaders have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Legislative Council Chairman, Haji Anayal Ali also condoled the demise of daughter of Asgar Ali Karbalai.

In his condolence message, the Chairman conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

MLA Zanskar, Syed Mohammad Baqir Rizvi also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of daughter of MLA, Kargil Asgar Ali Karbalai.