Kangan Youth’s Killing: Inquiry Officer Retained Till Probe Ends

Srinagar—A day after eyebrows were raised over the ruling PDP-BJP combine’s decision to transfer KAS officer, probing the killing of the youth by police in Kangan earlier this month, the government on Thursday said that officer shall not be relieved till he completes the probe.
“It is hereby ordered that Shahnawaz Bukhari, KAS, shall not be relieved from the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, till he submits the Enquiry report in pursuance to the Order No. 03-DMG of 2018 dated 03.04.2018 of Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal,” the government said in an order issued here.
The 22-year-old youth, Gowhar Ahmad Rather succumbed to injuries on April 3 after battling for life for about 20 hours at the Intensive Care Unit of SKIMS Soura.
He had sustained grave injuries in police action at Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at around 6:25 p.m. on April 2. He was buried at around 2:30 a.m. on April 4 after district administration accepted demands of locals to register FIR against police, released youth arrested following clashes in the area and pay compensation to the bereaved family.
Pending inquiry, the police have suspended a policeman who “prima facie” was involved in killing the youth from point-blank range. (GNS)
