Kamran Yusuf gets bail

New Delhi—Photo-journalist Kamran Yusuf, arrested by the NIA in was Monday granted bail by a special court here, officials said.

Without giving further details, the NIA officials confirmed that Kamran had been granted bail.

He was arrested by the agency on September 5 for allegedly indulging in stone pelting and mobilising support against security personnel through social media.

According to the NIA, Kamran was allegedly involved in stone pelting incidents besides organising groups of youths who would throw stones at security personnel involved in counter insurgency operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had Sunday requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the case.