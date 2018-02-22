Justice Ramalingam is Executive Chairman JKSLSA 

Jammu—Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, Judge Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been nominated as Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (b) of Sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authorities Act, 1997 and is supersession of notification SRO 486 of 2014 dated 11th November, 2014, the government in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, has nominated Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, Judge of the State High Court as Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) constituted vide notification SRO-68 of 1998 dated: 18 February 1998,” reads an order issued by Law Secretary here.

The nomination shall be for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the notification, the order added.

Justice R. Sudhakar was elevated to the Bench as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Madras on 10 December 2005 and as a Permanent Judge on 20 April 2007. In his career as a Judge of the Madras High Court spreading over a decade he decided 26196 Main Cases and 32943 Misc. Cases. A number of judgments delivered by him are reported in various Law Journals published in different parts of the Country. On his transfer from the Madras High Court, Justice R. Sudhakar took the oath of the office of a Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on the 18 April 2016