Justice Needs To Be Done With J&K: Farooq

Srinagar—NC president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday welcomed the remarks of Congress leader Salman Khurshid that the national party has "Muslims' blood on its hands", saying introspection is important to initiate reconciliation between various communities in the country.

Earlier this week, former union minister Salman Khurshid stoked a controversy with his statement where he admitted of his party's hand stained with Muslims' blood.

Khurshid's statement is introspective and should be welcomed and other political parties at the national level should also acknowledge the injustices of the past so that such mistakes are not repeated in the future, Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member, said here.

He urged the national political leadership - cutting across political and partisan lines - to also introspect about the injustices meted out in Jammu and Kashmir and accept the mistakes of the past in order to rectify them.

"There needs to be a consensus at the national level to rise above partisan politics and do justice with Jammu and Kashmir so that the state can be ushered into a corrective era of peace and stability," the National Conference (NC) patron said.

Praising Muslims in India, the former J-K chief minister said they have contributed vastly and selflessly towards the progress and the integrity of the country.

However, observing that the minorities past was "replete with various instances where they have been at the receiving end of injustice, inequality and prejudice at the policy level", Abdullah said inclusivity, respect and dignity should form the cornerstones of policy outreach towards Muslims and other minorities in india.

A sense of dignity and inclusivity needs to be restored, especially in the face of divisive rhetoric and communal ploys as a result of which Muslims are faced with a new challenge of political and economic disempowerment, he added.