Justice M Yaqoob Mir To Be Chief Justice Of Meghalaya

Srinagar—The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, the senior-most Judge from Jammu & Kashmir High Court, as new Chief Justice Meghalaya High Court.

The collegiums of three senior-most judges, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices J. Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, found Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. “The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly”.

The office of the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court fell vacant recently on retirement of Justice Tarun Agarwala and consequently the working Judge-strength stands reduced to only one against the total Judge-strength of 4. Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir’s brother, Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir retired on superannuation as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh last year.

Born on 28-05-1957 at Village Rajpora, Pulwama, Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir did his LL.B from Kashmir University and joined the Bar and practised as Advocate from 1981 to 1993. Appointed as District & sessions Judge on 27th of May 1993, Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir remained posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Kashmir, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar. Justice Mir attended “International Conference on Arbitration (ICCA) and was granted selection grade in July 2001 and was placed in Super Time Scale in April, 2007. Justice Mir was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on 23.11.2007 and appointed as permanent Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on 01.10.2009. Justice Mir also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir from 05.01.2015 to 02.02.2015.

Justice Ramalingam New CJ Manipur HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended incumbent acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, to be the Chief Justice of Manipur.

In a meeting today, the Collegium of three senior-most judges, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices J. Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi recommended Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court to replace Mrs. Justice Abhilasha Kumari who retired recently and consequently the working Judge-strength stands reduced to only two against the total Judge-strength of 5.

“Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar is the senior-most Judge from Madras High Court and is functioning at present, on transfer, in Jammu & Kashmir High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Mr. Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly.”

While making the recommendation, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that for quite some time there has been no Chief Justice from Madras High Court which is one of the largest High Courts.