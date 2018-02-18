JRL Threatens Stir If Rape Accused Released

Srinagar—A rally in favour of a Special Police Officer arrested for the rape and murder of an eight-year old girl has drawn widespread condemnation, with JRL threatening to launch a stir if the accused was released as being demanded by some rightwing groups.

“A rally by some ‘Hindu chauvinists’ led by BJP assembly member in support of a rapist and murderer of innocent eight-year-old girl in Jammu, that too holding India tricolour and with full police protection was a glaring example of how Indian ruling regime has crossed every limit of low with regards to humanity and ethics,” said joint resistance leadership (JRL) on Saturday.

“It has also exposed the hypocritical politics of Mehbooba led regime who in Kashmir do not tolerate any political program and imposes curfew, unleashes reign of terror against resistance camp and arrest political activists under black laws like PSA to prevent such programs but on other hand is seen providing full police protection to an anti-human rally by fascist forces in Jammu,” the JRL led by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said in a statement issued here.

JRL said that the Muslims living in Jammu region will never be left alone at the mercy of fascists and goons and anyone aiming to repeat 1947 should remember that whole valley will arouse against any such ill-move and Kashmiri Muslims will spill their blood to save their Jammu brethren at every cost.

“If rulers immediately don’t take steps to eradicate fascist behaviour and partisanship against Jammu Muslims, Kashmiri Muslims under the banner of freedom leadership will launch a full-fledged agitation and no stone will be left unturned to ensure safety of Jammu Muslims,” the JRL warned.

Terming the rally by Hindu Ekta Munch in support of a “thug, rapist and murderer” as a slap on the face of whole humanity, JRL said that this rally was led by a BJP assembly member which is actually a glaring proof of the “fascist mindset” of ruling class in India and Jammu Kashmir.

Leaders said that though Kashmiris have had no faith in those who make “noise” of Beti Bachav on daily basis but it was also not expected of those who worship Sita and Radha to come such blatantly open in favour of a person who raped an innocent girl and killed her like a beast.

“By this act of utmost shamelessness, these fascists have clearly shown that for their religious fantasy they can stoop to any low because honour and dignity of women folk and life of a human holds no value to them,” they said, adding that no religion can allow such support for a rapist and killer and the organizers, supporters, participants and collaborators of above said shameful rally have actually by their disgraceful act dishonored their own religion too.

“Organizing and allowing a rally in support of a rapist and killer with full police protection has cleared another fact also those so-called rulers, their police and civil administration are hand in glove with these criminals. Instead of supporting a criminal, these people should have come on roads to demand an exemplary punishment for the criminal but the animosity against Muslims and Kashmiris has engulfed their eyes and minds so much that these people with dead conscience came out displaying Indian flag in support of the very criminal,” the JRL said.

“The so-called Mehbooba-led regime which lathi-charged, arrested and humiliated those who staged protests against the rape and murder of Asifa but provided police protection to those who came out in favour of killer has actually exposed her integrity too. A so-called women chief minister who used to jeer on Kashmiri Muslims by saying that she is ashamed of being Muslim and Kashmiri but is proud on Jammu people, is angry on this rally not because she feels ashamed for an innocent girls rape and murder but for Indian flag being dishonoured,” Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said.

“This is her real anti human and anti-Muslim face and she is issuing these ridiculous statements to ensure her partnership with these fascist criminals,” they added.