JRL protests civilian killings, seeking justice for Asifa

Shortly after the Friday congregational prayers, the Front leaders and activists took out a peaceful rally at Maisuma. “The participants were holding placards and banners. The protest was led by Sheikh Rashid and Bashir Kashmiri.
Srinagar—Leaders and activists affiliated with the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Friday staged protests in Kashmir capital Srinagar against the rape and murder of minor Kathua girl and the killing of innocent civilians in government forces’ action.
While raising slogans against civilian killings in South Kashmir and rape and murder of Asifa, the protestors strongly condemned the unabated human rights violations in Kashmir and demanded and sought intervention of the international human rights organizations.
They also demanded capital punishment for the rapists
