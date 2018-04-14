 Skip to main content
  Train service resumes in Kashmir after 3 days
Jammu Bar Association takes U-turn,seeks compensation for Kathua victim's family
Mentally-ill girl missing for 3 days found dead in Jammu
UN chief wants Kathua child rapists, murderers brought to justice
Russian envoy warns of 'consequences' after US-led strikes on Syria
Trump Launches Attack on Syria

JRL protests civilian killings, seeking justice for Asifa

77

Shortly after the Friday con­gregational prayers, the Front leaders and activists took out a peaceful rally at Maisuma. “The participants were holding plac­ards and banners. The protest was led by Sheikh Rashid and Bashir Kashmiri.

Srinagar—Leaders and activ­ists affiliated with the Joint Re­sistance Leadership (JRL) Friday staged protests in Kashmir capi­tal Srinagar against the rape and murder of minor Kathua girl and the killing of innocent civilians in government forces’ action.

Shortly after the Friday con­gregational prayers, the Front leaders and activists took out a peaceful rally at Maisuma. “The participants were holding plac­ards and banners. The protest was led by Sheikh Rashid and Bashir Kashmiri.

While raising slogans against civilian killings in South Kash­mir and rape and murder of Asifa, the protestors strongly condemned the unabated human rights violations in Kashmir and demanded and sought interven­tion of the international human rights organizations.

They also demanded capital punishment for the rapists

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Hurriyat ConferenceKashmirRape Victimcivilian killings

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer