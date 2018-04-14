JRL protests civilian killings, seeking justice for Asifa

Srinagar—Leaders and activ­ists affiliated with the Joint Re­sistance Leadership (JRL) Friday staged protests in Kashmir capi­tal Srinagar against the rape and murder of minor Kathua girl and the killing of innocent civilians in government forces’ action.

Shortly after the Friday con­gregational prayers, the Front leaders and activists took out a peaceful rally at Maisuma. “The participants were holding plac­ards and banners. The protest was led by Sheikh Rashid and Bashir Kashmiri.

While raising slogans against civilian killings in South Kash­mir and rape and murder of Asifa, the protestors strongly condemned the unabated human rights violations in Kashmir and demanded and sought interven­tion of the international human rights organizations.

They also demanded capital punishment for the rapists