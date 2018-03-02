JRL Moves SHRC

Srinagar—The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Thursday approached the State Human Rights Commission in a bid to get the shifting of prisoners at the Central Jail in Srinagar to outside jails halted.

A JRL delegation led by Muhammad Yasin Malik told the Commission chairman, Justice Bilal Nazki, and other members, that transferring Central Jail inmates to Jammu jails was “illegal and unethical” and smacked of vendetta and vindictiveness.

The JRL will submit a written complaint to the SHRC on Friday, and take every measure possible to secure justice for oppressed jail inmates, it said in a statement.

The government and the security establishment had begun to shift Srinagar Jail inmates after a high security prisoner, militant commander Naved Ahmad Jutt, escaped from custody during a shootout at the SMHS hospital where he had been brought for a medical check-up.

The JRL named a number of inmates serving life sentences, undergoing trial, or were political prisoners, saying that authorities had shifted them outside the Valley to “pass the buck and mask their own failures by penalizing innocent people for no fault of theirs.”

“Several inmates under life sentences and on parole have been rearrested and sent to Jammu in violation of court orders to lodge them at the Central Jail in Srinagar,” a JRL statement quoted the delegation as having told the Commission.

“The day an inmate escaped from the SMHS Hospital, there were several others who could have escaped too but chose to return to jail, and are now being harassed and oppressed,” it said.

“Shifting prison inmates, especially those serving life sentences, is even against the judgement of the Indian Supreme court that bars governments form lodging inmates away from their homes and families,” it said.