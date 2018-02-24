JRL Demands Probe By UN War Crime Tribunal

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Friday demand for impartial investigation into the Kunan Poshapora incident and urged Secretary United Nations to have it done through UN War Crime Tribunal.

Referring to Kunan Poshpora incident, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said that "this heart wrenching incident is a living proof of the state terrorism and fascism of India in Kashmir and it can be assumed that how-grave war crimes are committed by the occupational forces in Jammu & Kashmir."

JRL in their appeal to UN Secretary General asked to initiate investigation in Kunan Poshpora and other incidents in Kashmir by the UN War Crime Tribunal, saying it is the moral duty of international community to investigate these cases and help declare the perpetrators as war criminals.

"New Delhi despite clear proof, evidences and reports from local authorities did not take any notice of it. Instead, it encourages its armed personnel to indulge in such cases and used it (rape) as a weapon of war,” a statemnet issued by JRL here said.

JRL alleged that local authorities tried their "every attempt to hush-up and for this not only the government forces of India are creating hurdles but the successive state governments including NC and PDP also played a criminal role in this regard and till date they have never made any sincere attempt to register any case against culprits."

"Whether it was NC, Congress or the PDP in the power, everybody tried to conceal the Kunan-Poshpora incident," it said.

Rape Used As Instrument Of ‘Terror, Intimidation’: Mirwaiz

Terms Silence Of Indian Civil Society on Kathua Girl’s Rape, Murder As Very Sad, Painful

Stating that rape is being used as an instrument of “terror and intimidation” in Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday termed silence of Indian civil society, writers, activists, humanist, leftist and all those who claim to be defenders of human rights over brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old Kathua girl as “very sad and painful.”

“No one has spoken or uttered a word about this shocking incident. It seems when it comes to the people of Kashmir all decide to deliberately turn a blind eye,” Mirwaiz said addressing a gathering at historic Jama Masjid here.

Mirwaiz said that rape as an instrument of “terror and intimidation” of communities continues to be used in J&K, as is seen in the shocking case of little Asifa from Kathua.

‘The evil act of raping a child is the most abhorrent act against all humanity. The beasts who did it, the two SPOs, not only raped 8-year-old little Asifa they drugged her and killed her. While confessing to it they said that they did it to intimidate the community to which she belonged. While such a crime shocks all humanity to numbness what is unbelievable is that anyone can support such beastliness by communalizing it for gaining political dividends!”

Mirwaiz said irrespective of the religion of the victim, all should have condemned it in one voice and asked for severest punishment for the accused like in the case of Delhi rape victim Nirbhaya. “But surprisingly a Manch supported by communal forces has been formed, in support of those who have committed the beastly crime and are threatening the Gujjar community to which the innocent child belonged with dire consequences,” Mirwaiz said, adding, “This is the blot on such people and it completely exposes their moral bankruptcy and baseness.”

Mirwaiz appealed the people of Jammu, activists, humanists and justice loving people to stand with humanity and justice. The culprits should be punished as is natural as per law and justice should be delivered. And the Gujjar community should be provided protection against harm by such opportunists.

He said it has been 27 years when in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpura in Kupwara the most reprehensible crime against humanity, mass rape, was used as a war weapon by the Indian soldiers against the women and girls in both the villages in order to “punish and intimidate people for demanding their political right to self determination.”

“In the dead of night the soldiers entered the village forced the men out of their homes and committed this most heinous crime. As usual no justice was ever done and the perpetrators went scot free.”

Mirwaiz said the deliberate beastly assault against these women which destroyed their lives both physically and psychologically forever is etched in “our hearts as one of the most painful memory of subjugation and occupation that we are undergoing for the last three decades in particular.”

Mirwaiz said these women are the bravehearts of Kashmir, and people of Kashmir will always remember and honour their great sacrifice.