JRL Calls For Strike On Feb 9,11

Srinagar—The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday called for complete shutdown on February 9 and 11 on the anniversaries of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Bhat respectively who were hanged in Tihar jail, Delhi.

In a statement issued here, the JRL said, “On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru on Friday, February 9, a complete protest strike will be observed across the valley and peaceful protests will be held to press on the demand of returning mortal remains of these martyrs. A memorandum will also be read and passed by people in every Masjid on the occasion.”

The leadership while remembering Maqbool Butt said a complete shutdown will be observed on Sunday, February 11. “Besides this protest shutdown, Kashmiris will march to United Nations Observers Office at Sonawar, Srinagar and present a memorandum to UN secretary general demanding the return of mortal remains of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru,” the statement said.

JRL said “the struggle and sacrifices rendered by great leader of Kashmiri freedom struggle martyr Muhammad Maqbool Butt and son of Kashmir Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru is a glorious chapter of our resistance history. India not only hanged these Kashmiris but also kept their mortal remains under its custody till now”.

“The struggle, passion for freedom and sacrifices of these great Kashmiris will always remain a beacon light for Kashmiri nation,” JRL said.