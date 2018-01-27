JRL Calls For Strike

Curbs in city parts today
Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik appealed for a complete shutdown in Kashmir Valley on Sunday against the killing of two youths in Shopian by army.
Meanwhile, authorities ordered restrictions within the territorial jurisdictions of seven police stations in Srinagar.
Expressing grief and sorrow on these killings, the resistance leaders said that Army, CRPF and Police are “held bent in killing youth in a well nit plan, irrespective of them being armed or unarmed.”
“A few days back one more youth Shakir Ahmad Mir was also killed and two teen age girls were shot in their head forcing them to battle for their life at SIKIMS Soura,” they said in a statement issued here.
They while expressing sympathy with the bereaved families said: “This daily blood bath in every nook and corner of our land is only because of the collaborators of these killers”.
Meanwhile, according to the District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, restrictions under Section 144 CrPC will remain imposed within the territorial jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal and MR Gunj police stations of the district on Sunday (28 January).
There will also be partial restrictions within the territorial jurisdictions of Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of the district.
The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, he said.
