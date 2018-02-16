JRL Calls For Shutdown Tomorrow

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Thursday has called for complete a shutdown on February 17 against “brutal killing” of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, shifting political inmates and lifers from Srinagar central jail and staying of FIR against Army Major in Shopian killings by Supreme Court.

In a statement, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik urged people to observe complete shutdown on Saturday.

Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem, a Hurriyat activist, who on Monday, while travelling in a vehicle was shot at and killed at Chahrangam, Beerwah, Budgam.

The JRL strongly condemned the ‘oppression unleashed’ against Kashmiris by Indian forces. While strongly condemning the brutal killing of a Hurriyat activist and spokesperson of Tehreek-I-Wahdat, the JRL said that he was a passionate freedom lover and his cold-blooded in suspicious circumstances has raised many questions.

They said that it has been “an old-ploy of agencies to terrorize freedom fighters by these kinds of gruesome killings done under the cover of ‘unknown’ person and it is imperative on United Jehad Council (UJC) to probe Nadeem Sahibs killings on their level to stop these kinds of acts in future.”

JRL said that such killings can never deter freedom camp from pursuing the path of resistance and no stone will be left unturned to achieve the sacred goal.

JRL while paying tributes to Nadeem, expressed solidarity with his bereaved family and organization

The JRL also condemned shifting of many Kashmiri inmates including lifers Abdul Hamid Teeli, and Tariq Ahmad, three activists of Tehreek-I-Hurriyat including Raees Ahmad, Muslim league leader Showkat Ahmad Hakeem and other inmates Muhammad Adil Zargar, Moomin Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaaq Paul and others from Srinagar central jail to various jails in Jammu. “The so-called rulers are actually taking revenge of their own frustration and failures from Kashmir inmates.”

JRL said that on one hand police was boasting about having busted the whole escape case within some hours and on the other hand poor inmates who are booked under PSA or held as lifers are shifted from Srinagar jail to Jammu for none of their faults. “This is nothing but taking revenge from non-concerned and also putting a curtain on their own failures and frustrations by so-called rulers and occupational authorities.”

JRL said that on the day an inmate escaped from SMHS, there were many other inmates who instead of escaping chose to return back jail but these prisoners are now being oppressed in jails which are highly condemnable.

JRL said that by shifting inmates especially lifers away from jails is even against the verdict of Indian Supreme Court that has barred governments from lodging inmates away from their homes and families.