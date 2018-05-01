JRL Calls For Shutdown Today 

Srinagar—Calling for a complete strike on Tuesday, the joint resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have expressed deep sorrow and anger over the killing of a civilian Shahid Ashraf Dar (during clashes) and armed youth Sameer Ahmed Bhat and Aqib Ahmad Khan in gunfight with government forces at Drubgam in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The JRL in a statement issued here said, “Under the garb of an encounter with the armed youth, the state forces which include army, police and CRPF have unleashed a reign of terror. Shielded by draconian laws they are selectively targeting and killing Kashmir’s young generation knowing well that they will not be held accountable. By indiscriminately firing bullets, pellets and tear gas shells at peaceful protestors in Drabgam they killed budding flowers and left dozens seriously injured.”

The leadership paid glowing tributes to the slain youth and said that by choking all means of peaceful expression Kashmir’s young generation is being pushed to the wall. It said the heavily armed state machinery by using immense lethal force against our vulnerable youth is adding fuel to the fire and making the situation more fragile.

“The people of Kashmir are offering immense sacrifices on all fronts and the entire nation is committed to safeguard these sacrifices and remain steadfast towards the goal,” the leader said.

JRL called for a complete strike across Kashmir on May 1 (Tuesday) stating that “the open aggression against the people of south Kashmir is reflective of the fact that people have been left at the mercy of forces as a result youth are killed at the will and wish of the forces”.

The leaders said that peace cannot prevail in South Asia as long as the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved. They said it is time that New Delhi shuns its “obduracy” and acknowledge the ground reality in Kashmir.

“Sooner or later the people of Kashmir will have to be given a chance to exercise their political will and the Kashmir dispute will be resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” JRL said.