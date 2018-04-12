JRL Calls For Shutdown Today

Srinagar—The joint resistance leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow against civilian killings at Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, and peaceful protest after Zuhr prayers.

“The way Kashmiris are being pushed to the wall through a merciless spree of brutal killings by Indian colonial forces demands from us to be united and collectively raise our voices against this brutality,” the JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said in a statement issued here.

The leadership also said that innocent Asifa’s rape and brutal murder and shameless protest by some Jammu people in favour of her murderers are heinous and inhuman.

“This persistent killing spree and disturbing peace by Indian trigger-happy forces is actually a well devised policy of Indian rulers who have let loose their forces, given them a free hand to kill Kashmiris at will to suppress Kashmiri voices and also to camouflage their own failures in India and thus hoodwink Indian public opinion in the name of Kashmir,” the JRL said.

The leadership appealed people to “remain ready for coming on to streets and roads if necessary to counter these nefarious Indian designs”.

“The situation is alarming as Indian rulers and their Kashmiri stooges are continuing with their pro-active policy of killing innocent young Kashmiris with impunity, not stopping the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris, enduring with a policy of choking space on peaceful activities and also from military and forces’ chiefs to RSS, BJP leadership are issuing statements about their desire to wipe of Kashmiris,” the leaders said.

JRL said it is deliberating upon and devising a strategy to counter this ongoing and unrelenting “state terrorism”, adding, “It is our collective duty to remain united and steadfast and resist these oppressive Indian designs.”

Through the peaceful protest, Kashmiris will try to awake the sleeping conscience of the international community, the JRL said.

Civilian Killings: Hizb Chief Urges Kashmir intelligentsia To Help JRL Chalk Out effective Strategy

Reiterates Ideological difference with Musa, says Kashmir Has No International Dimensions

Srinagar: While reacting to civilian killings in Kashmir Valley, Hizbul Mujhadeen Chief Syed Salahuddin on Wednesday appealed Kashmir intelligentsia to help Joint Resistance Leadership to formulate an effective strategy, a local news agency reported.

“Kashmir movement is the movement of people. I wholeheartedly appeal and request intellectuals, Journalist fraternity, civil society, professionals to come up with suggestions and share them with Joint Resistance Leadership so that an effective strategy could be chalked out vis-à-vis Kashmir,” Salahuddin said in an interview with news agency CNS.

He said some people can have ideological differences with Hurriyat leadership but instead of resorting to mudslinging they should come up with constructive criticism that may help Kashmir nation in the long run.

He also impressed upon Pakistan to change strategy with regard to Kashmir. “Rallies, resolutions and press statements are not enough to shake India. Pakistan needs to knock at the doors of United Nations and its Security Council. It should wake up international human rights organizations from deep slumber. It should change its diplomatic strategy and knock at the doors of every country,” he said.

Salahuddin, who also heads the conglomerate of local militant organizations— United Jihad Council, said that by nature, people of Kashmir are peaceful but they have been pushed to wall. “We are not against dialogue but the dialogue should be time-bound and meaningful. The dialogue should be Kashmir centric and it should be tripartite in nature. Kashmir is not a border or internal dispute. It is a live and real issue that can only be resolved through dialogue between India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

When asked why Hurriyat leadership is not ready to talk to Indian interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, Salahuddin said: “Talks should have an agenda and these should not be held to buy time.”

While responding to a question, Syed Salahuddin said that Hizbul Mujahideen don’t own the thought of Zakir Musa. “We don’t own his ideology. We have already suspended him and we have put it on record that Kashmir Freedom Movement has no international agenda and it is purely indigenous.”

He said there are some elements who try to defame Kashmir Movement on social media. “We know these elements very well and at proper time will expose them,” he said and asked such elements to stop sabotaging the ongoing movement.

He lamented that due to India’s rigid approach and anti-people policies, every sector including education has been suffering. “Education is the future of our nation. But the way India has been killing, looting and torturing people, it has become extremely difficult for our youth to concentrate on their studies. India has devastated not only education sector, but it has damaged our tourism, forests, horticulture, fruit industry as well.”

To a question, the Hizb Chief said: “it is unfortunate that India instead of understanding the ground reality is using muscle power to crush the sentiments of people.”

“Indian Army chief and Indian head of state are on the same page and want to suppress the Movement and people through muscle power. Such a tactic will have serious ramifications. Even Arundathi Roy advocates and supports our Movement. History is testimony to the fact that the movements run by people can’t be suppressed. People of Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh, Gilgat Baltistan have every right to decide their own fate,” he said and hailed the role of freedom loving people of Kashmir. (CNS)