JRL Calls For Shutdown Today

Restrictions To Be Imposed In Srinagar Parts, Railway suspends service
Srinagar— The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for a strike in Kashmir Valley on Monday against the killing of three youth by the army in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
“Mayhem in Shopian! Army shoots dead three youth Suhail Wagay,Shahid Khan,Shahnawaz Wagay all civilians travelling in a car.JRL& the people of Kashmir strongly condemn this brutality of the forces & to express deep resentment & anger will observe a complete strike tomorrow (Monday),” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted.
Meanwhile, authorities in Srinagar announced restrictions in down areas of Nowhatta, Khaniyar, Rainawari, MR Gung and Safa Kadal besides some parts with the jurisdiction of Kral Gund and Maisuma. They said the decision was taken to maintain law and order.
Railway authorities also announced to suspend train services in Kashmir Valley for Monday. A railway official said that the decision was taken in wake of the apprehensions of law and order in the Valley.
