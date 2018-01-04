JRL calls for shutdown on Saturday in Sopore

Srinagar— The joint resis­tance leadership of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Fa­rooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on January 6 to mark the anniversary on “So­pore Massacre” in which forc­es killed about 55 people.

“To mark that day, people of Sopore are appealed to observe complete shutdown on Janu­ary 6,” JRL said in a statement issued

It also appealed to internation­al community to “investigate this massacre and other similar incidents in Kashmir and use in­fluence and identify the person­nel belonging to Indian forces involved in the war crimes”.

“The great nations never forget their martyrs and they continue their struggle for which these martyrs have sac­rificed their precious lives,” the JRL said and appealed to people to assemble at the Jamia Masjid Sopore after the afternoon prayers where a pro­gram would be held.

Geelani, Mirwaiz and Ma­lik expressed their sympathy with hundreds of families who lost their loved ones or whose houses and shops were burnt to ashes on that fateful day.

“Humanity may have never witnessed such a heinous crime when a toddler snatched from the lap of his mother was thrown into the flames and when the hapless mother protested, she too was silenced forever by the bullets,” the leaders said.

“Whole town was in rubble, houses and shops were turned into ashes and horror stories and ghastly tales were all around which shiver a person down his spine,” the leadership said.

“The madness of these kill­ers didn’t stop there, they fired upon and burned a bus en-route to Bandipora, kill­ing and burning alive all its passengers,” the JRL added. “This dance of death, with 55 innocent killings, 120 houses and 350 shops gutted, was a unique New Year gift from the masters of traitors.”

They said Sopore has a dis­tinction of being politically mature and emotionally af­filiated with the movement, “for which it has been a thorn in the eyes of the stooges”. They said the “doomsday of January 6 was just an act of revenge to subjugate and sup­press the population”.