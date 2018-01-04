JRL calls for shutdown on Saturday in Sopore

It also appealed to international community to “investigate this massacre and other similar incidents in Kashmir and use influence and identify the personnel belonging to Indian forces involved in the war crimes”.
Srinagar— The joint resistance leadership of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on January 6 to mark the anniversary on “Sopore Massacre” in which forces killed about 55 people.
“To mark that day, people of Sopore are appealed to observe complete shutdown on January 6,” JRL said in a statement issued
It also appealed to international community to “investigate this massacre and other similar incidents in Kashmir and use influence and identify the personnel belonging to Indian forces involved in the war crimes”.
“The great nations never forget their martyrs and they continue their struggle for which these martyrs have sacrificed their precious lives,” the JRL said and appealed to people to assemble at the Jamia Masjid Sopore after the afternoon prayers where a program would be held.
Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik expressed their sympathy with hundreds of families who lost their loved ones or whose houses and shops were burnt to ashes on that fateful day.
“Humanity may have never witnessed such a heinous crime when a toddler snatched from the lap of his mother was thrown into the flames and when the hapless mother protested, she too was silenced forever by the bullets,” the leaders said.
“Whole town was in rubble, houses and shops were turned into ashes and horror stories and ghastly tales were all around which shiver a person down his spine,” the leadership said.
“The madness of these killers didn’t stop there, they fired upon and burned a bus en-route to Bandipora, killing and burning alive all its passengers,” the JRL added. “This dance of death, with 55 innocent killings, 120 houses and 350 shops gutted, was a unique New Year gift from the masters of traitors.”
They said Sopore has a distinction of being politically mature and emotionally affiliated with the movement, “for which it has been a thorn in the eyes of the stooges”. They said the “doomsday of January 6 was just an act of revenge to subjugate and suppress the population”.
