JRL calls shutdown in Lal-Chowk areas on Jan-21,Handwara Jan-25,Kupwara Jan-27

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership Wednesday called for a complete protest Shut-down on January 21 (Sunday) in Gaw-Kadal, Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Maisuma, Basant Bagh, Burbarshah, Red-cross road and Koker bazaar areas to commemorate the anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre.

The leadership also called for a shutdown in Handwara and Kupwara towns on January 25 and January 27 respectively to pay homage to those killed in twin massacres in the frontier district.

In a statement, the leadership said that "carnage at Gaw-Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara remind us of Indian brutal occupation and oppression. Illegal Military occupation followed by such massacres symbolizes callousness under the garb of so-called democracy. The nation of Kashmir is indebted to martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom and resistance leadership pledges to continue this struggle till the achievement of the sacred goal."

To commemorate those killed in Gaw-Kadal massacre, a public meeting will also be held at Gaw-Kadal, in which JRL leaders and activists will participate and pay homage to great martyrs, it said.

The leaders termed the massacres at Gaw Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara in 1990 as a reminder of “illegal occupation and oppression”.

They said that the State started its killing machine from Gaw Kadal when on January 21, 1990, its forces “opened their guns on peaceful protesters and callously murdered more than 50 innocents within an hour.”

“This was followed by massacres at Handwara and Kupwara where hundreds of Kashmiris were gunned down by Indian police and forces with impunity,” they said.

JRL said that the sole aim of India is to terrorize people of Kashmir through these brutal massacres and put an end to resistance movement but India failed to do so in past and will fail to do so in future too.

“Days like 21st, 25th and 27th January 1990 remind us of sacrifices rendered by our loved ones. These are the days for renewal and reiteration of our commitments and today while recalling these great sacrifices we reiterate our pledge to take forward the mission of martyrs till the achievement of the desired goal,” they said.