 Skip to main content
2124 teacher vacancies referred to JKSSB for fast-track recruitment: Altaf Bukhari
Gulmarg Avalanche: Missing tourist rescued
Dy Speaker asks Govt to probe mysterious death of minor girl in Kathua
Foreign tourist killed, another missing after avalanche hits Gulmarg
NIA files chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed,Salahuddin,10 others in funding case
Omar appeals India-Pak to maintain ceasefire on LoC, IB
Numerous steps taken to wean away youth from militancy: Mehbooba
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; cold abates due to cloudy sky
2 women killed in Indian firing at LoC: Pak
363 militants,71 civilians killed in last 2 years: Govt
Traffic resumes on Kashmir highway
BSF head constable killed in cross-border firing along IB in R S Pura

JRL calls shutdown in Lal-Chowk areas on Jan-21,Handwara Jan-25,Kupwara Jan-27

180

"A public meeting will also be held at Gaw-Kadal, in which JRL leaders and activists will participate and pay homage to great martyrs."

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership Wednesday called for a complete protest Shut-down on January 21 (Sunday) in Gaw-Kadal, Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Maisuma, Basant Bagh, Burbarshah, Red-cross road and Koker bazaar areas to commemorate the anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre.

The leadership also called for a shutdown in Handwara and Kupwara towns on January 25 and January 27 respectively to pay homage to those killed in twin massacres in the frontier district.

In a statement, the leadership said that "carnage at Gaw-Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara remind us of Indian brutal occupation and oppression. Illegal Military occupation followed by such massacres symbolizes callousness under the garb of so-called democracy. The nation of Kashmir is indebted to martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom and resistance leadership pledges to continue this struggle till the achievement of the sacred goal."

To commemorate those killed in Gaw-Kadal massacre, a public meeting will also be held at Gaw-Kadal, in which JRL leaders and activists will participate and pay homage to great martyrs, it said.   

The leaders termed the massacres at Gaw Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara in 1990 as a reminder of “illegal occupation and oppression”.

They said that the State started its killing machine from Gaw Kadal when on January 21, 1990, its forces “opened their guns on peaceful protesters and callously murdered more than 50 innocents within an hour.”

“This was followed by massacres at Handwara and Kupwara where hundreds of Kashmiris were gunned down by Indian police and forces with impunity,” they said.

JRL said that the sole aim of India is to terrorize people of Kashmir through these brutal massacres and put an end to resistance movement but India failed to do so in past and will fail to do so in future too.

“Days like 21st, 25th and 27th January 1990 remind us of sacrifices rendered by our loved ones. These are the days for renewal and reiteration of our commitments and today while recalling these great sacrifices we reiterate our pledge to take forward the mission of martyrs till the achievement of the desired goal,” they said.

 

 

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Hurriyat ConferenceHartalGaw Kadal Massacre

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer