JRL Calls For Shutdown

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership called for strike in Kashmir Valley on Sunday and Monday in view of militant and civilian killings in south Kashmir gunfights.
The trio Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, had asked people to suspend business and other activities and offer funeral prayers in absentia at 4 pm across Kashmir valley on .
Scores of people and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front activists including JKLF Chief Yasin Malik on Sunday offered funeral prayers in absentia at Sarai Balla Masjid for the militants who were killed in different gun battles.
However, Hurriyat Conference Chairperson Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were put under house
