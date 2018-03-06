JRL Calls Shopian ‘Chalo’ Tomorrow

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday called for a march to Shopian on Wednesday (March 7), for a congregational condolence of persons killed in army firing.

“Shopian massacre by Indian colonial forces has once again demonstrated the brutal face of Indian democracy in Kashmir. RSS-backed PDP regime along with all pro-India politicians and political parties are directly responsible for this massacre,” said the joint resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Monday.

It asked people to march towards Shopian on 7 March 2018 and pay homage to martyrs and also observe complete shutdown against shifting of Kashmiri inmates from Srinagar to Jammu.

A JRL statement issued here said that Muhammad Yasin Malik led a protest against Shopian “massacre” at Lal Chowk during which police arrested him along with many others.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani continues to remain under house detention while as Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq along with Muhammad Ashaf Sehrai, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Bilal Ahmad Sideeqi has been placed under house arrest from Sunday. Police has also arrested Umar Adil Dar and many others and locked them at various police stations.

“JRL leaders and activists led by Muhammad Yasin Malik today managed to reach Maisuma from where they marched towards Lal chowk. Police tried to stop marching protesters but they changed their way and after crossing the bund managed to reach Budshah Bridge and then Budshah Chowk where police and forces using brutal might dispersed them and arrested JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik along with Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Sideeq Hazari, Suhail Ahmad War and Farooq Ahmad Sheikh,” the statement said.

Later on, JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik along with Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and Ghulam Muhammad Dar has been shifted to central jail Srinagar till 10 March 2018, on a judicial remand, the statement added. (GNS)