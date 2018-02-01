JRL Calls For Shopian Chalo Tomorrow

Srinagar—Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik on Wednesday called for Shopian march on Friday.

The announcement was made by Malik, while leading a JRL protest at Jamia Masjid Nowhatta. The other two leaders, Geelani and MIrwaiz were put under house arrest by the authorities.

JRL announced that on February 2, 2018, people of Kashmir along with the resistance leadership should march towards Shopian to express their solidarity and sympathy with the families of slain youth.

The leadership said that on this day (February 2), congregational Friday prayers will be jointly offered at the Jamia Masjid Shopian

On the call of JRL, a peaceful protest march was held outside Jamia Masjid Nowhatta here against the recent “cold blooded murder” of three youth at Shopian, “unabated human rights violations and continuous state repression”, a statement issued here said.

The statement issued here, as Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to be under house arrest, the protest was led by Mohammad Yasin Malik who managed to reach the venue. Geelani and Mirwaiz addressed the protestors over phone.

Geelani in his address to the sit-in said that entire Kashmir has been turned into a “police state” as there is no end to innocent killings. He said “state terrorism” is on display as seen in the recent killings at Shopian. He strongly condemned the innocent killings at Shopian said Delhi is using its military might to crush the genuine struggle of Kashmiris but people are committed towards their goal and “won’t drag their feet from the sacred movement”.

In his telephonic address, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on one hand, Kashmir has been converted into a “police state” and military might is on full display. He said the resistance leadership is not even allowed to raise its voice peacefully against the “massacres” of Kashmiri youth; and on the other hand, a tight grip of fear has engulfed Kashmir amid huge presence of forces everywhere.

Mirwaiz said the dance of death has become the hobby of forces deployed in Kashmir and those holding position in the present regime seem to be “sitting ducks and most helpless people” in the State.

Mirwaiz while expressing serious concern over the prevailing situation said Kashmiri people have been left at the mercy of forces while as there is an atmosphere of fear and grief. He said in such a situation, every Kashmiri is feeling insecure.

In his address, Muhammad Yasin Malik said there is no denying to the fact that entire Kashmir has been converted into a “killing field” by forces. He said with passing day, fear of getting killed looms large over every Kashmiri citizen.

“In the biting cold, people irrespective of their age are being asked to come out of their houses and to remain standing outside for hours together. The property worth lakhs is being vandalised by forces in the name of search operations,” Malik said, adding that whether the pro-India people remain in power or outside the power, they have acted like mute spectators whenever innocent Kashmiris were “butchered” by the “brave Indian forces”.

He said “there is no doubt in the fact that forces have been given a free hand and a licence under AFSPA to kill Kashmiris whenever and wherever they wish to”. Malik said that joint resistance leadership will remain united and continue its efforts till the present movement is taken to its logical conclusion. He said history is witness that no genuine movement is crushed by using military might.

Mohammad Yasin Malik announced on behalf of the JRL that on 2 February 2018, the joint resistance leadership will march towards Shopian to express solidarity and sympathy with the families of slain youth. He said on that day, the congregational Friday prayers will be collectively offered at the Jamia Masjid Shopian after which a protest sit-in will be held at Shopian Chowk. He urged people to reach to the venue.

The trade leaders of Shahr-e-Khass including Bashir Ahmed Rather, Javaid Zargar, Nazir Ahmed Shah, Bashir Ahmed Kenu and a large number of youth also participated in the sit-in.

Senior Hurriyat leader Mukhar Ahmed Waza who was also supposed to participate in the protest was detained and lodged in police station Sheerbagh, Anantnag, the statement said.